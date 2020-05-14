Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider David Stirling Purchases 61 Shares

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider David Stirling purchased 61 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £150.67 ($198.20).

Shares of Zotefoams stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 243 ($3.20). The stock had a trading volume of 42,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,457. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 221.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 352.38. Zotefoams plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 152 ($2.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 650 ($8.55). The firm has a market cap of $119.79 million and a P/E ratio of 13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Zotefoams alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.