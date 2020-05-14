Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Announces Earnings Results

Zytronic (LON:ZYT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.50 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON ZYT traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 117.50 ($1.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,084. Zytronic has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.81). The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 172.46.

About Zytronic

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures interactive touch sensor products. It offers a range of secure encrypted touch sensors in transactional kiosks, curved interactive surfaces for casino cabinets, and rugged anti-microbial glass touch screens for leisure, digital signage, retail, surfaces, banking, and industrial applications.

