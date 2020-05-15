$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.73. Victory Capital reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.52 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VCTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 85.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $682,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VCTR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 304,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

