1,207 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Bought by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.81. 41,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,938. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.35. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $145.46 and a 12 month high of $248.43.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

