27,000 Shares in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Purchased by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. 198,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,856. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.09%.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Profile

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

