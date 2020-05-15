35,000 Shares in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $5,830,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Aegis cut their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 420,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,652. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.00. Global Net Lease Inc has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

