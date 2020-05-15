3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in 3M were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.69. 10,051,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.91. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,846. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

