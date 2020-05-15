4,076 Shares in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in American Tower by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 62,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,292 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $229.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $260.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.23 and its 200 day moving average is $228.92. The firm has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,752. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

