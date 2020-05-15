4,940 Shares in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Bought by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 734.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.93. 2,521,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,280. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $103.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $401,225.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,088.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,134 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

