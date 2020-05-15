6,500 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $716,569,000 after buying an additional 232,813 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,047,000 after buying an additional 134,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,457,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,050,000 after purchasing an additional 101,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,874. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

