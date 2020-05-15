$7.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $7.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.77 and the highest is $9.55. Humana reported earnings of $6.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $18.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $21.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.06 to $22.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.74.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $12.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $398.22. The company had a trading volume of 957,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,646. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. Humana has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $398.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 17.2% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 75.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 217,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,085,000 after acquiring an additional 93,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 256.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 125,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,417,000 after acquiring an additional 90,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

