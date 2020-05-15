Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,103 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.87. 971,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,994,538. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.33 and its 200-day moving average is $85.44. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

