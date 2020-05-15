AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,657,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,130,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day moving average is $84.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

