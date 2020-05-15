Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.3% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.36. The stock had a trading volume of 158,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,590. The company has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

