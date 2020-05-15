Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million.

Shares of ADAP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,119. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $565.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.57. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADAP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)

Earnings History for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit