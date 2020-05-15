Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $344.92.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE traded down $3.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $355.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,602. The stock has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.71. Adobe has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

