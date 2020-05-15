AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,643 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,396,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279,438. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $99.13 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

