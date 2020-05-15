AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 26,342 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,228,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,786,000 after purchasing an additional 121,338 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,110,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108,554. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

