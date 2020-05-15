AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,456 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,921 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $8,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 364.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 22.3% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,141 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Longbow Research cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,810,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,483. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.06. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

