AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 39,500 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $36,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,228,000 after buying an additional 261,777 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.93. 13,703,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,830,968. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.83 and a fifty-two week high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

