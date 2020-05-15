AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 68,820 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,820 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,130,000 after acquiring an additional 181,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,234,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196,584 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,634,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,538,000 after purchasing an additional 463,801 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,112,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,532,000 after purchasing an additional 89,941 shares during the period. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,858,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.80. 231,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,113. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.40. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

