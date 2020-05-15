AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 78,128 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,128 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after buying an additional 82,641 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 531,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 67,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 265,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.94. 1,494,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,114. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average of $86.00. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

