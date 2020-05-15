Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

NYSE BABA traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $203.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,127,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,301,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.36.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

