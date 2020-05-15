Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) CAO Robert J. Fouch Sells 59,065 Shares

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) CAO Robert J. Fouch sold 59,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $191,961.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alliance Resource Partners stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 38,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $367.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $19.04.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $350.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 35,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 209,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 49,946 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Resource Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.