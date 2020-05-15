ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALSMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of ALSTOM/ADR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,387. ALSTOM/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $5.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

