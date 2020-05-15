AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMADY. UBS Group upgraded AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

OTCMKTS AMADY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.11. 79,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,733. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.14.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

