Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.71 Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Brokerages expect Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to announce $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.21. Amgen reported earnings of $3.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $15.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.23 to $16.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $16.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.62 to $19.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.65.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,419,317,000 after purchasing an additional 205,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,322,385,000 after acquiring an additional 236,791 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,903,776,000 after acquiring an additional 91,215 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,111,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,948. The company has a market capitalization of $139.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.04. Amgen has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

