Analysts Expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Vanda Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.53 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 904,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,962. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $622.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

