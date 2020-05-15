Analysts Set Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target at $17.00

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOB shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LOB stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.08. 107,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,913. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, insider Huntley Garriott acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,860.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 113,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 45.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

