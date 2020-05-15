Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

ASND stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.21. 11,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,142. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.97. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a current ratio of 12.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 1,623.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,773,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,185,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $582,265,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,156,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 49.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,867,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,264,000 after acquiring an additional 614,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,260,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,396,000 after acquiring an additional 136,702 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

