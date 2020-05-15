Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) CEO James J. Moore, Jr. Acquires 25,000 Shares

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) CEO James J. Moore, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,210.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 34,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $198.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.52. Atlantic Power Corp has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.67.
Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 266.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 65.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Atlantic Power Company Profile
Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.
