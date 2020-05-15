Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) CEO James J. Moore, Jr. Acquires 25,000 Shares

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) CEO James J. Moore, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,210.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 34,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $198.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.52. Atlantic Power Corp has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.67.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 266.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Atlantic Power from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial raised Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $2.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Atlantic Power from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 65.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

