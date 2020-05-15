Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Auryn Resources stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 25,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,865. Auryn Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84.

AUG has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Auryn Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Auryn Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

