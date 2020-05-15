Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter.

NYSE BW traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $0.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.