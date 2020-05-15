Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.76. Baidu reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $8.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.74 to $12.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Baidu.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,347,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,716. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $155.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 116.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1,428.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

