Banano Tops One Day Volume of $6,151.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $431,220.50 and approximately $6,151.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.74 or 0.01995461 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00084751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00169430 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,505,425 coins and its circulating supply is 1,049,487,157 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

