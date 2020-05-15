Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,950. The company has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.73 and its 200-day moving average is $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.79.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.