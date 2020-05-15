Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 11,742 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 668.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,671,000 after buying an additional 1,132,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,940,106,000 after buying an additional 1,272,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,297,257,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.23. 22,375,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.