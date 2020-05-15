Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 398.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Shares of KO traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.36. 14,088,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,046,744. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

