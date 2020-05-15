Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 1,755 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 130,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333,402. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average of $86.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.