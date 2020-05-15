Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 3,739 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 364.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Longbow Research lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

MCD stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.78. 3,405,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,064,483. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.06. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

