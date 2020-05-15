Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 446.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $378,516.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,963.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,110 shares in the company, valued at $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.60. The company had a trading volume of 194,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,590. The company has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

