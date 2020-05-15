Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 480.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.14.

In related news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $3.98 on Friday, reaching $189.21. The stock had a trading volume of 38,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,384. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.78. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $188.76.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

