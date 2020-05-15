Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 406.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $915,811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,639,000 after buying an additional 115,688 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,203,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,498,000 after buying an additional 316,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.33.

APD traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $226.23. 97,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,113. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.06 and its 200-day moving average is $226.93. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

