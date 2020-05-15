Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.16. 165,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,975. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $136.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.60.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.