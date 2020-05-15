Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of NSC traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.00. The stock had a trading volume of 187,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,235. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.64.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

