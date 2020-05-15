Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.38. The company had a trading volume of 311,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,384. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

