Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,111. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

