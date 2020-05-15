Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,391 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of VF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in VF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VF stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.94. The stock had a trading volume of 394,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.68.

Several analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on VF from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on VF in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.41.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

