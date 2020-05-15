Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,430 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total transaction of $1,191,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,297.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,583 shares of company stock valued at $14,294,469. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.03. The stock had a trading volume of 29,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,228. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $136.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average is $115.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.