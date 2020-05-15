Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 2,431 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.62. 666,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,621,510. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

